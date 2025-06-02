Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.08). Approximately 438,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 63,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Indus Gas Trading Up 18.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.91. The company has a market cap of £13.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

