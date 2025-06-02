Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) traded up 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 210,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 118,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Grande Portage Resources Company Profile
Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grande Portage Resources
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.