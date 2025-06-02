Short Interest in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Rises By 36.2%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on GCT Semiconductor from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at GCT Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GCT Semiconductor news, Director Hyunsoo Shin bought 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,137.92. The trade was a 45.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GCTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.04. 671,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,550. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. GCT Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

