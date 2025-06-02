Short Interest in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Decreases By 23.3%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,007. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

