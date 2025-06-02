Short Interest in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Decreases By 23.3%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Haoxi Health Technology Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:HAO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,007. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile
