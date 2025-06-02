FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FOXO Technologies Stock Performance

FOXO traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,854. FOXO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

