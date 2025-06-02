Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Eramet to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Eramet
Eramet Stock Performance
Eramet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.78%.
Eramet Company Profile
ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.
