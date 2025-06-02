Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,217 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lemonade
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after buying an additional 794,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $21,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade Price Performance
LMND traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 3,466,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.