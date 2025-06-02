Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 277095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

