Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

