Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ED opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

