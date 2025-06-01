American National Bank & Trust Has $18.68 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of American National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.