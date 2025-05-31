Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.