MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TLH stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

