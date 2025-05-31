Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $304,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

