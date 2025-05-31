Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

