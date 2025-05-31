Vident Advisory LLC Sells 8,874 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,645,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,120,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,476,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,079,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 1,065,878 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTVE stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

