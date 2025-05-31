Wolverine Trading LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

