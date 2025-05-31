William A. Koefoed Sells 25,000 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,239.44. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Onestream Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Get Our Latest Report on OS

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onestream by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,719 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Onestream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Onestream by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onestream by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.