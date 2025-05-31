Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 47,306 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,306 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.16 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

