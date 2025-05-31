Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 340,537 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,537 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

