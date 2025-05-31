Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – May 29th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is buying and selling goods or services online. They give investors exposure to the growth of digital retail, marketplaces, payment processors and logistics providers. Their performance is often driven by metrics such as website traffic, conversion rates and supply‐chain efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,206,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,644. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,180. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 2,563,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,085.00. 78,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,018.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.31. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

