Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 1.17% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

