Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 10,624 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

