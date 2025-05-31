Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.17. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 343,969 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.85.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.