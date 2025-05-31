abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.65 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.10). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 304 ($4.09), with a volume of 112,111 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.48. The firm has a market cap of £459.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

