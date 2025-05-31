DA Davidson Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,853.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

