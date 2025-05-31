Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 2.5%

Tevogen Bio stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.