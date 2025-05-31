Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.