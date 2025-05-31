Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

