Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

