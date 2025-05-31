United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $102.33 Average PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

