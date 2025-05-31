Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) PT at $224.20

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.84.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Fiserv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

