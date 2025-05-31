agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $4.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. agilon health has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.