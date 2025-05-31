JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

