Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,015 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 772,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,495,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after buying an additional 99,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

JPMB stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

