SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.85 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,954.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 837.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 460,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 130.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.