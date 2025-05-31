Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $442,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Linde by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,750. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $464.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

