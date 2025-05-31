Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Declines By 72.1%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.43. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

