Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.240-2.32 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.410-0.43 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 12.0%

NYSE:ESTC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elastic stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

