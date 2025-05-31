Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.240-2.32 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.410-0.43 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 12.0%

NYSE:ESTC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elastic stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

