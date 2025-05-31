Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 66,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

