Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, an increase of 290.4% from the April 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Up 2.0%

NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

