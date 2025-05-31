iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

