NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

