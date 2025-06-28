Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.
Crescent Biopharma Trading Down 5.9%
About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
