Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

CBIO stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Crescent Biopharma has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $63.00.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

