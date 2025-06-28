Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3%

OMC stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

