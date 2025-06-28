AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Raymond James Financial Analysts

Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

