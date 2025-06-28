Desjardins Cuts Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Price Target to C$80.00

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

NKG stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. Nevada King Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Nevada King Gold

In related news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of Nevada King Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$5,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

