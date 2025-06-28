Nitil Patel Purchases 741 Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel bought 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,370.85 ($1,881.23).

Shares of IGP stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.57) on Friday. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.25 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.75 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts predict that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

