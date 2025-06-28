Hinge Health Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 1st (NYSE:HNGE)

Hinge Health’s (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 1st. Hinge Health had issued 13,666,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $437,312,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During Hinge Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HNGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hinge Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hinge Health stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $48.85.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

