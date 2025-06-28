Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Purchases £99,502.20 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress purchased 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.73) per share, with a total value of £99,502.20 ($136,547.55).

Peter Ventress also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Peter Ventress purchased 4,289 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($31.82) per share, with a total value of £99,461.91 ($136,492.26).

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL opened at GBX 2,344 ($32.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($30.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,732 ($51.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,365.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,375 ($46.32).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

